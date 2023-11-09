Israel-Hamas War Day 34: Palestinians Flee As Food, Water Becomes Scarce In Gaza Strip| Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On the 34th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Palestinians living in Gaza said that they could see and hear Israeli ground forces closing in from multiple directions, accelerating the exodus of thousands of civilians as food and water become scarce and urban fighting between Israel and Hamas heats up. Here are the top ten developments.1) The United States on Wednesday said Palestinians should govern Gaza once Israel ends its war against Hamas, pushing back against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's idea that Israel would be responsible for security indefinitely.2) Hamas gunmen from Gaza burst through the border to Israel on October 7 and killed 1,400 people, Israel says. Now a month later, Washington has begun discussing with Israeli and Arab leaders a future for the Gaza Strip without Hamas rule, Reuters reported.

3) \"No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza,\" said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

4) PM Netanyahu on Monday said that Israel will \"for an indefinite period\" have security responsibility for the enclave after the war. His comments appeared at odds with US officials who say Israel does not want to administer Gaza post-Hamas.5) A Palestinian official said no wounded Palestinians or dual nationals were evacuated Wednesday from the Gaza Strip to Egypt via the Rafah crossing, as per AFP reports.

6) Aiming to destroy Hamas, Israel retaliated with a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip that, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian territory's health ministry, has killed more than 10,500 people, mostly civilians.7) Tens of thousands of Palestinians fled the fighting and bombardment in Gaza, as Israel said it was tightening the \"stranglehold\" around Hamas and again rejected a ceasefire without the release of hostages.8) Calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians have built over a month into the war sparked when Hamas attacked Israel and, according to Israeli officials, killed about 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and seized 239 hostages.9) The Israeli army said 50,000 people left north Gaza for the south of the narrow coastal strip on Wednesday as the fighting raged between Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, and Israeli troops.10) British Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Thursday arrived in Saudi Arabia to drive diplomatic efforts to find a resolution to the conflict in Gaza and southern Israel, the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said.

(With inputs from agencies)

