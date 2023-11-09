Karnataka Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Bengaluru Till November 10 Details Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert for several districts in Karnataka predicting heavy rainfall.
The Meteorological department predicted heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on November 9. The districts on yellow alert include Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kodagu, Kolar, and Ramanagara Meteorological department predicted heavy rainfall over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on November 9.
Hefty rainfall was witnessed over Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, south Kerala, and south Tamil Nadu on November 8.Also read: Delhi Air Pollution: From Anand Vihar to Punjabi Bagh; Top 10 places in NCR with highest AQIThe weather department predicted daytime temperature in Bengaluru to be around 29-30 degrees Celsius while night-time temperatures may drop to 20 degrees Celsius, reported The News Minute. The weather department predicted thunderstorms in Bengaluru until November 10 read: Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: AQI nears 400 today, odd-even scheme deferred, cloud seeding on agendaBengaluru experienced heavy rainfall on November 6, leading to flooding, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions. Photos and videos of inundation and severe waterlogging went viral on social media. Areas that reported intense waterlogging were Shantinagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Banaswadi, Mysuru Road, Outer Ring Road, Seshadripuram, Koramanagala, Vijayanagar, Bannerghatta Road, Indiranagar, and Benniganahalli metro station read: Beyond stubble burning: Why is dealing with other 'consistent' sources of Delhi air pollution importantTo take charge of the situation and address the issue of flooding following heavy rain on November 6, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the control room of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on the night of the same day rainfall was recorded over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Coastal Karnataka during the previous day with Karwar district in Uttara Kannada registering 9cm rainfall and Kadra district in Uttara Kannada registering 4cm rainfall.
