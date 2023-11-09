'Pippa' Screening: Ishaan Khatter To Mira Rajput Kapoor, Celebs Attend The Event In Style

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Pippa' is an upcoming Bollywood war epic film based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book 'The Burning Chaffees'.



'Pippa' will be released on Prime Video on November 10, 2023, and the film's screening was held last night in Mumbai.



Actor Kunal Khemu slayed the causal look as he wore a cut-sleeves t-shirt with denim jeans, and a pair of cool specks for the screening.



For the screening, Soni Razdan looked gorgeous in a printed suit. The actress will be playing a pivotal role in the film.



Javed Akhtar graced the event in a simple yellow kurta and paired it with grey bottoms and black footwear.



Ishaan Khatter, the lead actor of 'Pippa' looked dapper in a black suit and was accompanied by his mother Neelima Azeem who looked stunning in a green suit.



The actress in the film,

Murnal Thakur looked hot as she donned a brown off-shoulder gown. She posed with Vijay Varma,

Ishaan Khatter, and his mother

Neelima Azeem.



Vidya Balan and Aditya Roy Kapur also attented the screening of 'Pippa' where Vidya Balan was drapped in a black saare and

Aditya was seen in a grey t-shirt and blue denim jeans.



Ishaan Khatter's father, Rajesh Khattar also arrived at the screening to cheer his son. He wore a white kurta and blue jeans.

Mahesh Bhatt was there to support his wife Soni Razdan as she plays an important role in 'Pippa'. Their daughter

Shaheen Bhatt was also seen in a blue floral dress.



Mira Rajput Kapoor looked elegant in a stunning peach suit as she attended her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter's 'Pippa' screening.



Sobhita Dhulipala chose the all black as she wore a cut-sleves top and paired it with skirt of the same colour.

