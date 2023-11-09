Kerala Police Stations To See Another Structural Change; SHO Duties To Be Handed Over To Sub-Inspectors

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police stations will again undergo structural revisions based on the report given by the station administration to the Inspectors that the reforms of the first LDF-led Pinarayi government failed. The Station House Officer's duties will be transferred from Inspectors to Sub-Inspectors.



On November 1, 2018, the police reform of the first Pinarayi government took place based on the report of the then DGP Loknath Behra. The administration of 472 police stations in the state was transferred from SIs to inspectors. The post of SIs was upgraded to the rank of Inspector and 218 persons were promoted en masse. The assessment at that time was that the inspectors would be able to make the station work more efficiently.

As a result, Circle Inspectors who had previously supervised two stations were now only in charge of one. However, there was criticism during the SPs and ADGPs conference regarding the reform's lack of sufficient benefits. A committee comprising four members, led by DGP TK Vinod Kumar, was established to examine the issue. According to the committee's findings, after four years, the change has caused more harm than gain.

Following the SIs, Circle Inspector level supervision was discontinued. The police SIs, who are in charge of conducting investigations and maintaining peace and order, have begun to neglect their duties. Many inspectors suffered from mental and physical issues as they were solely responsible for their work. The report states that the new method has also interfered with the promotion of grade SIs.

The committee's recommendation is to return the charge of other stations to SIs and bring back inspectors to supervisory duties, except for some important stations in the state. It is proposed to give the administration of 210 stations where cases are less to SIs in the first phase. Since the rank list of SIs is in place, more can be appointed now.

Heavy stations like Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment, Museum, Kazhakoottam, Ernakulam Central Station, Kozhikode Nadakavu etc. will be retained by inspectors. The inspectors withdrawn from the stations will be deployed for POCSO, cyber and financial fraud case investigations. The move is to implement this recommendation in the state from January 1, 2024.