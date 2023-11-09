Hollywood Icon Sharon Stone Exposes Alleged Sexual Harassment By Former Sony Executive; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent candid conversation on the SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, seasoned Hollywood actress Sharon Stone fearlessly opened up about a distressing incident of alleged sexual harassment she endured during the nascent stages of her acting career. Recounting the unsettling encounter, Stone revealed that the incident transpired in the 1980s during a meeting at one of the Sony studio offices.

The Basic Instinct luminary described the scene, recalling her anticipation meeting the Sony executive while seated on a low couch, clad in a Ralph Lauren jacket paired with a denim skirt and cowboy boots. Towering in height, Stone found herself on the couch, all legs akimbo, as the executive paced around the office, lavishing her with compliments. However, the situation took a horrifying turn when he abruptly came right in front of her and exposed himself.

Revealing the uncomfortable moment, Stone shared, "He said, 'But first,' and he took his penis right out in my face."



Struck by surprise, the actress experienced a mix of nervousness and hysteria, breaking into laughter and tears simultaneously. Her reaction seemingly prompted the executive to exit the room, leaving Stone bewildered and uncertain about how to navigate the situation. Reportedly, she remained silent for a brief period until a secretary escorted her out of the office. Stone emphasized the context of the incident, acknowledging that it occurred in 1980 and reflecting on the passage of 43 years since the traumatic event.“You've gotta realize that this is like 1980 that this happened to me and now we're in 2023, which is 43 years later,” Notably, during the conversation, she chose not to disclose the identity of the former Sony executive involved.

Having made her Hollywood debut with a small role in Woody Allen's Stardust Memories, Stone subsequently achieved breakthrough success with iconic performances in films such as Basic Instinct, Total Recall, and Martin Scorsese's 1995 crime drama Casino, which earned her an Oscar nomination. Now, at the age of 65, Sharon Stone continues to captivate as a fashion muse, making a notable impact on the industry's sartorial landscape, whether gracing the Cannes or Met Gala red carpets.

ALSO READ:

Did you know Priyanka Chopra attended Naseeruddin Shah's acting classes for her role in '7 Khoon Maaf'?