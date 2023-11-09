The Archies: Are Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina Dating? Orry's Instagram Hints At Possible Affair

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, is creating quite a buzz with the news of her impending Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film, "The Archies." Adding to the excitement is the speculation surrounding her alleged romantic involvement with co-star Vedang Raina. Despite neither Khushi nor Vedang addressing these rumors, Instagram stories from Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, hint at the possibility of some truth behind the speculations.

The recent spotlight on Khushi intensified as she celebrated her birthday on November 5, followed by a special post-birthday lunch at Bastian in Mumbai. The intimate gathering included Khushi's sister Janhvi Kapoor, her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, Orry, and the focal point of the rumors, Vedang Raina. Orry shared a heartwarming video capturing Khushi cutting her birthday cake, with Vedang applauding beside her, while Janhvi and Shikhar cheered from their seats next to Vedang.

Capturing the essence of the celebration, Orry also posted a group photo with a caption that reminisced about the moments spent together. The caption read,“And we talked all night about the rest of our lives, where we're gonna be when we turn 25. I keep on thinking times will never change. Keep on thinking things will always be the same.”







Khushi and Vedang even twinned as they chose to wear white outfits for the occasion. While Jahnvi Kapoor donned a beautiful red dress, her alleged boyfriend Shikhar was in a brown shirt.

The much-awaited film "Archies" is poised to hit the screens on December 7, exclusively on Netflix.

ALSO READ:

'The Archies' trailer: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda are on a mission to change the world