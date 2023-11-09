Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Candid On Her 'Priorities' Amid Ongoing 'Acting Break'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has experienced her share of highs and lows in recent years. Despite these personal challenges that the 'Shaakuntalam' starlet went through, the actress remained determined and committed to her work. Earlier this year, with promising projects on her plate, Samantha took a daring and brave decision to take a break and focus majorly on her health. She was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disease, in the last year and decided to seek treatment. In a recent interview with a leading global entertainment magazine, the Kushi actress honestly discussed her priorities and the constant running behind success, a never-ending race where it is undefined who is actually winning.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan hilariously describes Ananya Panday,Janhvi Kapoor as future wives

Samantha shares, "When I went down last year, I did not get to move out of my house for a good amount of time. I promised myself that once I felt better I would take a break. I would travel. I would live a little. Because 13 years of not taking a break, running a race that no one knows who is winning exactly. Because once you get one blockbuster, you want a bigger blockbuster and another Best Actor award. It is never-ending."

Samantha opened up about her failed marriage with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. She shared how she constantly pushes herself as a person each day with grit and determination to overcome these challenges in her life. Samantha added how facing a failed marriage in life, coupled with multiple health issues and work problems, came to her as a big triple blow. She addressed that many people might not have faced what she went through in the last couple of years. During that difficult phase, Samantha then turned to stories of other actors who had faced health problems, made a comeback as public figures or dealt with online criticism and anxiety. These stories gave her the much-needed push, courage, strength and inspiration to believe that if they could overcome such challenges, she could too.

On the work front, Samantha will feature in the Indian adaptation of the spy thriller series spin-off, Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan. Besides, she will also appear in a Hollywood film called Chennai Story, directed by Philip John.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Are Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina dating? Orry's instagram hints at possible affair