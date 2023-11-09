Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Walked Hand-In-Hand With Indian Cricket Team In Bengaluru - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anushka Sharma arrived in Bengaluru a few days ago, and she was recently seen with her husband, Virat Kohli, at the team hotel in the city. The couple, known for setting relationship goals, never fails to impress their fans.

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma was spotted at Bengaluru airport, sparking speculation about her visit to support Team India in their final league match of the Cricket World Cup against the Netherlands, scheduled for Sunday.

Recently, Virat and Anushka were captured together at the team hotel in Bengaluru, and the video has gone viral among their fans. A video shared by fan clubs of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shows the couple walking hand in hand in the hotel's lobby, with hotel staff and security personnel accompanying them. They looked as adorable as ever during this moment.

In terms of their attire, Virat Kohli was seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with grey pants, while Anushka Sharma was also dressed in black.

The match between the Netherlands and Team India is set to take place on Sunday, November 12, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On a separate note, Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday on November 5, and Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a heartfelt post in his honor. She highlighted his remarkable achievement as the only cricketer to take a wicket on the 'zeroth' delivery of his T20I career and expressed her admiration for his exceptional qualities in every aspect of his life. Anushka's post read, "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat."

In terms of Anushka Sharma's professional endeavors, her upcoming project is the film "Chakda 'Xpress," which is based on the life of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain, Jhulan Goswami.

