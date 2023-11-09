Salman Khan's Adorable Reaction On 'Tiger 3' Shows Starting At 6 AM Goes Viral - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, helmed by noted filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, with a gritty and impactful storyline penned by Aditya Chopra. The movie has bonafide bollywood star Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited magnum opus actioner-thriller extravaganza film marks the smashing comeback of Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) on the 70 mm celluloid screens after a gap of four years since Bhaarat (2019). The thrill and zealousness of all the ardent fans and cinephiles to witness the phenomenal performances of Salman and Katrina with the added intriguing element of Emraan Hashmi as the menacing antagonist has amplified manifolds as audiences and global fans await the release of Tiger 3 in the theatres.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Tiger 3. The film has already created quite a buzz for itself. The cinema lovers and ardent Salman Katrina fans are eager to see the actors defeat the on villainous character of Emraan Hashmi in the action-packed film. As such, Salman and Katrina are busy attending events to promote the film. At a recent event, Salman and Katrina learnt that the film will have shows as early as 6 AM. Salman had a hilarious reaction to this.

When the host at the event told the actors that the first show of the movie would begin at 6 in the early morning, Salman Khan laughed and said, "Voh mujhse miss ho jayega. 6 baje toh thik hai. But saat baje ke baad na flight pakdi jaati hai na films (I would miss it. I can manage till 6 AM. But I can not catch a flight or a film after 7 AM)."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has received a remarkable response from the audiences. The movie has already been ruling the box office numbers with its advance booking sales. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released on November 12, the day of Diwali. According to the latest update, the film has till now sold over 2.7 lakh tickets from over 10,000 shows, minting over Rs. 8 crore. The advance bookings for the film opened up on Sunday, November 5.

