Malayalam Serial Actress Haritha G Nair Weds 'Drishyam 2' Editor Vinayak

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shyamambaram serial actress Haritha G Nair tied the knot with her long-time friend and film editor Vinayak VS on Thursday (Nov 9).

Only close relatives and friends were invited to the wedding. The couple got engaged in June last year.

Haritha looked beautiful in a gorgeous white designer lehenga, and Vinayak matched her well in a white kurta and mundu. The wedding was simple and elegant. Haritha had earlier said that there was only a friendship between them and no love story.

Haritha grabbed the attention of the audience by portraying the character of Sreeutty in Asianet's serial Kasthuriman. Later, the character of Keerthi in the serial Thinkalkalaman also gained attention. During her nursing studies, Haritha stepped unexpectedly into reality shows and from there to acting.



The couple's colourful Haldi ceremony, which they enjoyed before the wedding, brought colour and tradition to the celebrations. Additionally, their "Save The Date" video became viral right away.

In the film industry, Vinayak is a well-known editor. He has edited movies of superstar Mohanlal,

12th Man and Drishyam 2.