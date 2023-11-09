'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil Horror Series To Release On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The premiere date for the Tamil horror thriller 'The Village' has been announced by Prime Video. The Village, directed by Milind Rau, is a horror series based on Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta's graphic horror novel of the same name. the novel was first published by Yali Dream Works.



The release date

The series will be released on November 24, 2023, in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The trailer

About 'The Village'

The show is about a man who goes on a terrifying rescue attempt to save his family. B S Radhakrishnan produced the series, which was written and conceived by Milind Rau, Dheeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan.

Bert Middleton's wistful eyes tell a timeless coming-of-age story. Bert has witnessed it everything, from lusty first love and war dramas to a father's hard teachings and a mother's affection. The Village is a beautiful, inspiring film that has a slew of exceptional performances.

'The Village' cast

Arya leads the cast, which also includes Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani SS, John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay.