Israeli economy grapples with bleak outlook amid continued Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) The Israeli economy is grappling with pessimistic expectations as the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip extends into its second month with no clear end in sight. Israeli military leadership in Tel Aviv has indicated that the military operation may continue for months, adding to the economic uncertainty.



In a concerning development, official data from the Ministry of Finance reveals that Israel incurred a budget deficit of 22.9 billion shekels, equivalent to six billion dollars, in October. This staggering figure represents a more than seven-fold increase on an annual basis, primarily attributed to the high expenditures associated with funding the war against the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.



The Ministry of Finance also noted that the budget deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) rose over the twelve months leading up to October, reaching 2.6 percent compared to 1.5 percent in September. This substantial deficit increase underscores the economic strain brought about by the prolonged conflict.



Another significant factor contributing to the economic challenges is a decline in revenues. In October, revenues dropped by 15.2 percent due to tax deferrals and a decrease in social security income, both consequences of the ongoing conflict that commenced on October 7. These financial setbacks, combined with the prolonged duration of the military operation, paint a gloomy picture for the Israeli economy, with potential long-term repercussions that extend beyond financial concerns.

