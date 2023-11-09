Lavrov blames US of harming EU allies, benefiting from trade with Russia

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a scathing critique of the United States on Wednesday, alleging that Washington's actions were negatively affecting its European partners and pushing them toward financial difficulties. Lavrov pointed out that, even as the U.S. imposed sanctions and penalties on Russia, it continued to procure uranium and crucial metals from Russian sources.



Lavrov's statement included a noteworthy accusation that the United States was effectively undermining its European allies and enabling its military-industrial complex to generate profits. He further contended that Washington was imposing expensive American liquefied natural gas on the European Union and using self-serving legislation to compel European companies to relocate their headquarters to regions with lower operational costs. This, according to Lavrov, was transpiring while the European Union aimed to reduce its reliance on Russian resources.



Moreover, Lavrov expressed concern over the financial repercussions of Western sanctions on European countries. He estimated that, over the past eighteen months, European companies had incurred substantial losses, to the tune of at least 250 billion euros, due to these unilateral Western sanctions. He emphasized that this figure was conservative and underscored the substantial economic impact these punitive measures had on European firms. The sanctions, Lavrov argued, had exacerbated the challenges facing the global economy, contributing to the unfolding economic crisis.

