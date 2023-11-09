Turkish campaign urges to boycott Israeli products

(MENAFN) A month after the devastating conflict in the Gaza Strip that resulted in the loss of more than ten thousand lives and left tens of thousands wounded, Turkish municipalities and organizations have initiated a widespread campaign to boycott Israeli products or those they believe support Israel. The campaign gained momentum following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statements expressing solidarity with Gaza and characterizing Hamas as a resistance group entitled to defend the Palestinian population against Israeli occupation forces.



The boycott efforts encompass a wide range of Israeli products and associated brands, including items such as juices, dairy products, detergents, coffee, tea, candies, ice cream, fruits, vegetables, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the Turkish Parliament took a notable step in support of the campaign by removing Coca-Cola and Nestlé products from its restaurant menus. The Parliament's statement cited these actions as a response to perceived support for Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, without explicitly naming the companies involved.



This development underscores the extent to which the Gaza conflict has reverberated in Turkey, sparking a popular movement to target products and brands perceived as aligned with Israel. The Turkish government and numerous municipalities have thrown their weight behind this boycott, and it highlights the deep emotions and concerns related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the region.

