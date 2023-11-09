Deuterated Drugs Market Navigational Insights For Success

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Deuterated Drugs Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Deuterated Drugs Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

The Global Deuterated Drugs Market, valued at US$ 299.0 million in 2022, presents a robust growth pattern. With a projected valuation of US$ 780.7 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.25%, the market is driven by primary drugs including Austedo and Zepsun, used to treat Huntingtons Disease (HD), Tardive Dyskinesia (TD), Cancer, and others.

The deuterated drugs market is anticipated to grow steadily, influenced by several underlying factors. The projected growth is linked to the increase in disease prevalence, enhanced diagnostic methods, rising healthcare expenditures, technological advancements, and positive support and regulations from government bodies. Investment in research and development is expected to lead to the creation of more advanced deuterated drugs, further boosting market growth.

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Camargo

Celgene

CombiPhos

Concert Pharmaceuticals

DeuteRx

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Invent Pharmaceuticals

Lundbeck A/S

Neuland Laboratories

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

PharmatrophiX

Protia LLC

Retrotope

Teva Other Prominent Players

By Type



Austedo

Zepsun Others

By Application



HuntingtonS Disease (HD)

Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Cancer Others

By Region



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Western Europe





The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Poland





Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Rest of MEA

South America



Argentina



Brazil Rest of South America

