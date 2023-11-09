Automotive Glow Plug Market Analysis And Business Outlook 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Automotive Glow Plug Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Automotive Glow Plug Market is valued approximately USD 2.81 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . An automotive glow plug is a heating device used in diesel engines to assist with cold starting. Unlike gasoline engines that use spark plugs to ignite the air-fuel mixture, diesel engines rely on compression to ignite the fuel. The Automotive Glow Plug market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand of commercial & passenger vehicles and rising number connected vehicles. Its importance has progressively increased during the forecast period 2023-2030.

According to the Statista, around 24.1 million automobiles were sold globally in 2022. Furthermore, The United States is the worlds largest market for commercial vehicles, with sales amounting to over 11 million units in 2022. The country dwarfed all other markets, with the Asia/Oceania/Middle East region coming in second, recording over seven million sales that same year. Another important factor drives the Automotive Glow Plug market is rising number connected vehicles. As fog lights are becoming integrated into advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These systems can use data from various sensors and cameras to optimize the fog light performance based on real-time road and weather conditions. In addition, as per Statista, the global connected car market accounts USD 65 billion in 2021, and projected to grow up to around USD 121 billion by 2025. Moreover, technological advancement in Automotive Glow Plug and rising demand of hybrid vehicles is anticipated to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Automotive Glow Plug stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Automotive Glow Plug Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increased production of vehicles and growing demand for automotive components. Furthermore, Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the growing logistics industry and increasing usage of light commercial vehicles in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Wellman Glow Plugs Co

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd

Tenneco Inc

DENSO Corporation

E3 Spark Plugs

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2023, Robert Bosch, a German engineering and technology business that makes household appliances, has announced plans to expand its Aguascalientes, Mexico, site. Previously, the business planned to invest $75.3 million in its activities in the city, but has since boosted its investment to $258.2 million. This development will result in the creation of 400 new employment.

Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Type

Metal Glow Plug

Ceramic Glow Plug

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

