Frozen Food Market Size 2023 Development, Growth, Key Factors And Forecast To 2032

The global frozen food market is witnessing significant growth and is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% and reach a worth of USD 377.3 billion by 2023.

Some of the key players in the frozen food market include Cargill, Nestle, JBS, Tyson, Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Ajinomoto, BRF, and Conagra.

The market growth can be attributed to the changing population composition and lifestyle. With an increase in the proportion of millennials in the population, frozen food is becoming a more viable alternative due to its convenience and suitability to their busy schedules. Additionally, restaurants and fast food chains have also increased the usage of frozen food to make their offerings more cost-effective.

Based on product segmentation , the various frozen food products available in the market include meals, fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, and snacks, among others. The frozen meal market is expected to have the highest global revenue generation of USD 149.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%. The frozen meat and seafood market is expected to be the second-largest market segment with a global revenue of USD 120.3 billion by 2023 and a CAGR of 3.3%. The growth can be attributed to convenience, availability of various cuisine options, and the change of perception of people towards frozen food.

In terms of regional insights , North America is the leading contributor to the global frozen food market. The North American frozen food market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2018-2023, leading to a regional revenue of USD 183.4 billion by 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.3% between 2018 and 2023, due to an increase in per capita income and rapid urbanization. Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are the key contributing countries in the LATAM frozen food market, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the key contributors to the MEA frozen food market.

The report further discusses market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and other relevant factors in various regions and/or countries including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

