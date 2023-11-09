(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Vacuum Truck Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Vacuum Truck Market is valued at approximately USD 1.76 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A vacuum truck, also known as a vacuum tanker or suction truck, is a specialized vehicle designed to transport and collect various types of liquids, sludges, and solids. It is commonly used in industrial, municipal, and commercial settings for tasks such as cleaning out sewage systems, septic tanks, oil spills, and other waste management operations. The primary feature of a vacuum truck is its powerful vacuum system, which allows it to create suction and remove materials through a large hose or pipe. The vacuum system typically consists of a powerful pump, a storage tank or compartment, and various filters and separators to separate solids from liquids. The Vacuum Truck market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for waste management, expansion of industrial and manufacturing sectors, rising infrastructure development and construction projects.

The growing need for effective waste management and disposal, especially in urban areas, is driving the demand for vacuum trucks. These trucks are used to collect and transport various types of waste, including sewage, industrial waste, and hazardous materials. According to the World Bank, global waste generation is projected to rise sharply over the next 50 years, from 2.01 billion tons in 2020 to 3.40 billion tons in 2050. In addition to this, the agency forecasts a 40% increase in the amount of garbage produced daily per person in both developed and emerging nations. According to the same estimate, over 1.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste are produced annually around the world as of 2020, and by 2025, that number is expected to increase to almost 2.2 billion tons. As a result, the market is being driven by an increase in demand for waste management across the world. In addition, growing awareness of sanitation and cleanliness, growing advancements in vacuum truck technology are some factors creating lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, the high cost of vacuum trucks stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Vacuum Truck Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the market in 2022 owing to factors such as rapid urbanization growth, rising standards of life, and expanding use of these trucks in industrial settings. Additionally, the ongoing water purification project and the expanding deployment of strong government measures are likely to create supportive growth to the market in the region. Whereas, North America is projected to grow significantly owing to factors such as active government participation and policy development, rising adoption of industrial applications, and technological development in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Federal Signal Corporation

Vac-con Vacuum Trucks

Keith Huber Corporation

Sewer Equipment Co

Alamo Group Inc

KOKS Group

GapVax Inc.

Dongzheng Special Purpose Vehicle Co. Ltd

CAPPELLOTTO S.P.A.

FULONGMA GROUP Co., Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2023, Vac-Con introduced the non-CDL Titan 3-yard combined sewer cleaning truck. For contractors and smaller governments, this premium model was touted as the best choice. It was made up of an easy-to-use operating system that had been created so that users of all skill levels could operate the machine with ease in the field.

In January 2023, The Great Bend City Council authorised Red Equipment LLC to purchase a 2023 Vac-Con Freightliner combination truck for USD 150,710.74 with a 48-month lease from First Kansas Bank. City workers can repair damaged sewer pipes and other water breaches due to trucks ability to suction water and other debris. Additionally, they are used for regular hydro-excavating and cleaning tasks.

Global Vacuum Truck Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type:

Liquid and Dry Suctioning

Liquid Suctioning Only

By Application:

Industrial

Excavation

Municipal

General cleaning

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

