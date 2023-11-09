Automotive Ceramics Market Research Analysis, Size, Share, Growth | Highlights Top Players 2023

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Automotive Ceramics Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Automotive Ceramics Market is valued at approximately USD 1.63 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Automotive ceramics usually referred to as automotive ceramic components, are ceramic products and materials that are utilized in a variety of automobile-related applications. Ceramics have become more popular in the automobile industry due to their special qualities and benefits over conventional materials such as metals and plastics. These ceramics are designed to withstand extreme temperatures, mechanical stresses, wear, and corrosion, making them suitable for demanding automotive applications. The Automotive Ceramics Market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing demand for metals and plastics alternatives, the advantages of ceramics in harsh environments, advancements in ceramic materials, and stringent emission regulations.

In addition, the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is acting as a catalyzing factor for market growth across the globe. The shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles is gaining momentum due to environmental concerns and the push for sustainable transportation. Ceramics are being used in electric vehicle (EV) components such as ceramic capacitors, insulators, and electrical contacts. According to Statista, in 2020, the production of a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) was recorded at 2.9 million units around the world. Also, it is anticipated that the production of HEVs constantly rose and is expected to reach approximately 5.4 million by 2025. Ceramics play a vital role in battery technology, including solid-state batteries, where they are employed as separators, electrolytes, and protective coatings. The growing market for electric and hybrid vehicles is driving the demand for automotive ceramics. Thus, these aforementioned factors are bolstering the growth of the Automotive Ceramics Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the emergence of low-cost production technologies, as well as the growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles present various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years. However, the high cost of ceramics and the limited design flexibility are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Automotive Ceramics Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to the large-scale vehicle manufacturing and sales in several leading nations, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The availability of low-cost labour, the increase in the target population, and the influx of foreign investment are all anticipated to positively affect market growth. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecasting years. The increasing number of stringent regulations for fuel emissions by the governments, along with the increasing focus on reducing vehicle weight and advancements in ceramic materials are propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (Japan)

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)

NGK SPARK PLUGS (INDIA) PVT. LTD. (Japan)

CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain Ceramics (U.S.)

Elan Technology (U.S.)

Ceradyne, Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2021, NGK Spark Plug- manufacturers of automobile spark plugs introduced a USD 100 million fund to invest in startups in promoting of the merger and acquisition deals.. The ability to collaborate with startups and diversify into other industries is provided through the companys corporate venture fund.

In April 2020, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. started manufacturing two novel multilayer ceramic capacitors for automotive applications in large quantities. This is an initiative towards expanding the portfolio to meet market demands and improving the performance and features of automobiles.

Global Automotive Ceramics Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Zirconia Oxide Ceramics

Alumina Oxide Ceramics

Titanate Oxide Ceramics

Others

By Application:

Automotive Engine Parts

Automotive Electronics

Automotive Exhaust Systems

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

