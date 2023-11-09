Online Clothing Rental Market 2023 | Present Scenario, Development Factors And Growth Prospects 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' Online Clothing Rental Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Online Clothing Rental Market , which includes a full table of contents, over 120 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

The global online clothing rental market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.76% from 2018 to 2023, reaching a market value of USD 1.96 billion by 2023, up from USD 1.18 billion in 2018.

The online clothing rental market offers a convenient service where consumers can rent garments for predefined periods, catering to various occasions like weddings, theme parties, corporate events, photoshoots, and film shoots. This trend is particularly advantageous for individuals seeking to wear new outfits without the long-term commitment of buying. Additionally, it provides a cost-effective option for those on a budget.

Segmentation by Product Type

Product-wise, the parties and wedding wear segment dominated the market in 2018, holding over 40% market share. Aggressive marketing through blogs and social media platforms contributed to this segment's success. The "other" apparel rental segment followed closely, with a 36% market share in 2018. This growth can be attributed to the popularity of subscription packages that encourage people to rent casual clothing online. Lifestyle changes, such as the need to save time on laundry and access to a variety of daily attire, have also impacted the growth of online clothing rental services. The formal wear segment accounted for nearly 22% of the global online clothing rental market in 2018, driven by the increasing number of corporate events and business meetings.

Segmentation by End User

In terms of end users, women are expected to contribute the most to the market in terms of value. Women are generally more fashion-conscious and quick decision-makers, making them more likely to rent clothes online compared to men. The men's segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% from 2018 to 2023 and accounted for a market share of nearly 46% in 2018. This is partly due to the perception that planning attire in advance, as required by subscription-based services, can be time-consuming for men.

Regional Insights

North America led the global online clothing rental market in 2018, thanks to the presence of major players and their aggressive marketing strategies. It was followed by the Asia-Pacific region, where rising disposable income and increased fashion consciousness among people in developing countries drove growth. Europe is expected to witness moderate growth, as Europeans tend to prefer purchasing clothes over renting them online. In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, the markets are still emerging and are expected to grow at low to moderate rates. Increased internet penetration and the growing adoption of smartphones are driving the demand for online clothing rental in these regions.

Key Companies in the Market

Key players operating in the global online clothing rental market include:



Rent the Runway

Le Tote

Dress & Go

Glam Corner

Drexcode

Flyrobe

La Reina Style Lend

The comprehensive report explores market opportunities, CAGR growth rates, competition, technological innovations, analysis of market players, government regulations, and export-import trends across regions and countries, including:



North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and the rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, and the rest of Middle East and Africa)

