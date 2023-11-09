Road Roller Market Future Scope, Industry Growth, Demand, Region, Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Road Roller Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

A road roller is a heavy vehicle used in the construction of roads. It is designed to compact asphalt, soil, gravel, concrete, or other materials to create a smooth and solid road surface. Road rollers have heavy, wide, and smooth rollers that apply pressure to the roadbed, ensuring proper compaction and stability. They are essential in the construction and maintenance of roads, highways, and other infrastructure projects. The driving factor of the market are increasing urbanization and increasing population.

According to Statista in 2021, approximately a third of the total population in India lived in cities. Increase of urbanization by almost 4 percent in the last decade, meaning people have moved away from rural areas to find work and make a living in the cities. As per the same source in 2021, the global population increased by approximately 0.86 percent compared to the previous year. Moreover, increasing infrastructure investments and focusing on road maintenance can create more opportunities in the market. However, the high initial costs and shortage of skilled operators stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Road Roller Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in construction and maintenance of roads, highways, and other infrastructure projects drive the demand for road rollers. As this region invests in improving their transportation networks, the need for road rollers increases to ensure smooth and durable road surfaces. Also, the Asia-Pacific region contributes to its growth potential in the road roller market. This region is witnessing substantial investments in transportation infrastructure, including the construction and maintenance of roads, highways, and other projects. As a result, the demand for road rollers is expected to increase, driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

JC Bamford Excavators Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

Changlin Company Limited

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd.,

Xiamen AGMA Machinery

SANY Group

Speedcrafts Limited

Wirtgen Group

XCMG Construction Machinery

Bomag GmbH

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2021, Caterpillar acquired Enhanced Energy Group. IT will help in Carbon capture systems using Carbon Point Solutions patented processes can be applied to engines and turbines at oil and gas sites, distributed power and industrial plants and waste-to-energy sites.

Global Road Roller Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Business, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Static Road Roller

Tire Road Roller

Single Drum Vibratory Road Roller

Double Drum Vibratory Road Roller

Others

By Business:

New Sales

Aftermarket

By Applications:

Road Building

Site Development

Industrial Yards Construction

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



COMTEX_443198850/2796/2023-11-09T02:49:34