Laboratory Equipment Market 2023 Industry Demand, Competitive Outlook And Consumption Status Till 2032

The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 84.4 Billion by 2023.

The major players in the global laboratory equipment market include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fischer, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Shimadzu Corporation, and Bruker Corporation.

Based on technologies , the market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, and others. The others technologies segment had the highest market share in 2018, accounting for 45.8% of the market, followed by the spectroscopy segment with a market share of 21.3% in 2018. The demand for spectrometers in the life sciences sector for the analysis of drugs and biomolecules is driving the growth of the spectroscopy segment.

In terms of regional analysis , the North America laboratory equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, leading to a global revenue of USD 33.7 Bn by 2023. Higher funding for life sciences research and an increasing number of clinical trials will aid the growth of the market in this region. The Europe laboratory equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, due to high awareness and a wide range of laboratory equipment. The Asia-Pacific laboratory equipment market is expected to experience the highest CAGR (8.4%) during the forecast period. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa markets are still in the nascent stages, but are expected to experience high growth.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players, including various technologies, platforms, services, use cases, partnerships, and network support provided by them. The report also discusses the different business models adopted in the overall laboratory equipment market ecosystem.

The report also discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and other relevant factors in different regions and countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

