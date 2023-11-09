Alternative Sweetener Market 2023 Significant Growth, Future Business Opportunities And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' Alternative Sweetener Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The global alternative sweetener market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.6% during the 2019-2024 period, reaching a market value of USD 17.3 billion by 2024 from USD 13.17 billion in 2019.

Alternative sweeteners have emerged as substitutes for sugar, enhancing the sweetness of food and beverages. These sweeteners, often sweeter than sucrose (table sugar), are used in reduced concentrations. They are low in calorie content, making them an ideal choice for individuals with diabetes and those seeking to manage their weight. High and low-intensity sweeteners, as well as high-fructose syrup variants, find applications in dairy products, bakery items, carbonated drinks, and various other products.

Segmentation Based on Product Type:



High-Intensity Sweeteners: This segment held the largest market share (41.0%) in 2019. High-intensity sweeteners, sweeter than sucrose, are favored by health-conscious consumers and are used as diet sugar alternatives.

High-Fructose Syrup: In 2019, the high-fructose syrup segment accounted for 31.2% of the market share. Available in liquid form, it finds applications in a wide range of food and beverage products. Low-Intensity Sweeteners: Despite their lower market share (27.8% in 2019), low-intensity sweeteners are significant players in the alternative sweetener market.

Segmentation Based on Applications:



Beverages: This segment dominated the market in 2019, with a market share of 55.4%. It is expected to continue its growth at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 2019-2024 period, driven by the rising consumption of diet and low-sugar beverages among health-conscious consumers. Food: The food segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Changing sugar consumption patterns and increased awareness of low-calorie sugar alternatives are expected to drive this segment's growth.

Regional Insights:



North America: North America led the global alternative sweetener market with a 35.5% share in 2019.

Europe: Europe followed closely, influenced by government-imposed sugar taxes.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR (7.2%) during the 2019-2024 period. Increased sweetened food and beverage consumption has led to higher incidences of diabetes and obesity, prompting consumers to opt for alternative sweeteners. Latin America and Middle East/Africa: These regions are in the early stages of market development but are poised for significant expansion.

Key Market Players:

Prominent companies operating in the alternative sweetener market include:



Archer Daniels Midland

Ajinomoto

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Amai Proteins

Miraculex

Sugarlogix SteviaOne

The comprehensive report delves into market opportunities, CAGR growth rates, competitive landscapes, technological innovations, analyses of market players, government regulations, and export-import trends across various regions and countries. These regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

