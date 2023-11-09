Logistics Automation Market Emerging Trends, Demand Dynamics And Growing Business Opportunities Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' Logistics Automation Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The global logistics automation market is projected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%, poised to reach a market value of USD 100.1 billion by 2023.

In recent years, the logistics landscape has witnessed a transformative shift towards automation, driven by changing customer preferences and the evolving demands of the modern supply chain. Expanding product categories have posed logistical challenges, while heightened customer expectations for services like 'last-mile delivery' and 'delivery on-demand' have become the norm. To enhance operational efficiency and maintain competitiveness, companies are increasingly turning to logistics automation.

Segmentation Based on Components:

The hardware segment is anticipated to command a market share exceeding 50% throughout the forecast period, experiencing a CAGR of 10.7%. While many companies prefer hardware solutions such as automated conveyor systems, lift trucks, automated racks, and robotic picking for implementing logistics automation, the significant capital investment required serves as a deterrent. Consequently, some opt for software solutions due to their ease of integration and cost-effectiveness. The software segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 16.0%, driven by the imperative to reduce capital investments, leading to increased reliance on third-party logistics automation service providers.

End-Use Industry Segment Insights:

The exponential growth of the e-commerce industry, coupled with expectations of faster deliveries and intense market competition, drives the logistics automation market's highest growth in the e-commerce and retail segment. It is poised to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 16.9% during the analysis period, ultimately commanding a market share of over 40% by 2023.

The online product delivery ecosystem and the preference for air transport are poised to significantly increase air cargo volumes. To meet these demands, airports worldwide are embracing logistics automation to enhance capacities, despite land constraints, and ensure the error-free and secure handling of substantial freight volumes.

Logistics automation also finds extensive applications in the food and beverage industry, excelling in precise product measurements, flawless packaging, and the execution of repetitive tasks in challenging environments such as freezer warehouses.

Regional Insights:

Europe and North America, mature markets with market shares of 33.6% and 29.2% respectively in 2018, have been at the forefront of the global logistics automation sector. Moreover, a majority of key industry players are headquartered in Europe. The logistics sector significantly contributes to the GDP of European nations, making it an attractive avenue for automation investments. In contrast, the logistics automation markets in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions are expected to witness higher growth rates due to increased investments and the presence of significant players.

Key Companies in the Market:

Leading companies operating in the logistics automation market include:



ABB

Toyota Industrial Equipment

KION

Jungheinrich

KUKA

Daifuku

Murata Machinery

Beumer Group

KNAPP System Logistics

The comprehensive report encompasses market opportunities, CAGR growth rates, competitive landscapes, technological innovations, analyses of market players, government regulations, and export-import trends across various regions and countries, including:



North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, and the rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, and the rest of Middle East and Africa)

