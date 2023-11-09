Automotive Soc Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Automotive SoC Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Automotive SoC Market is valued at approximately USD 16.65 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Automotive SoC (System-on-a-Chip) refers to a specialized integrated circuit designed for use in automotive applications. It combines various components and functionalities into a single chip, providing a compact and efficient solution for automotive electronic systems. An automotive SoC typically integrates multiple subsystems, including microprocessors or microcontrollers, memory units, digital signal processors (DSPs), graphics processing units (GPUs), interfaces, and other necessary peripherals.

These components work together to enable the functionality and control of various automotive systems, such as infotainment systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), engine control units (ECUs), body control modules, and more. The surging demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, rising adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and growing demand for infotainment systems such as touchscreen displays and navigation systems, coupled with the rising penetration of electric vehicles are the key factors that are propelling the market growth at a considerable rate.

In addition, the surging demand for connected and autonomous vehicles is acting as a catalyzing factor for market growth across the globe. Connected and autonomous vehicles require a large number of electronic components, including automotive SoCs. The increasing demand for these vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive SoC market. As per Statista, in 2021, the number of connected cars accounted for 237 million also the adoption is constantly rising and is anticipated to reach 400 million connected cars by 2025. Moreover, the growing investment in technological developments, as well as the rising consumer demand for advanced features and user experience present various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the rising concern for data security and the high development costs of automotive SoCs are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Automotive SoC Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles, rising adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and growing demand for infotainment systems. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasting years. The flourishing development of the automobile industry, as well as the rise in vehicle sales and the presence of large automobile manufacturing plants, are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2020, Hyundai Motor Group and NVIDIA Corporation collaborated to launch the NVIDIA DRIVE connected car infotainment and AI platform. This platform allows Hyundai Motor Groups IVI systems to be integrated with audio, video, navigation, connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based connected car services.

In May 2020 OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cutting-edge digital imaging solutions, introduced the 1.3MP OX01E10 SoC. This automotive SoC is designed for entry-level rear-view cameras and boasts the greatest low-light performance, lowest power consumption, and smallest size in the industry.

Global Automotive SoC Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Vehicle Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Application:

Infotainment Systems SOCs

ADAS SOCs

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

