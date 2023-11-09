A Milestone Of Empowerment: Partners In Advocacy Celebrates 25 Years Of Making Voices Heard

(MENAFN- Pressat) From humble beginnings, Partners in Advocacy proudly marks its 25th anniversary of providing independent advocacy across the whole of Scotland. Since 1998, our organisation has grown from a small, passionate team based in Lothian into a robust national charity, tirelessly working to ensure the voices of the most vulnerable children, young people, and adults are not just heard, but are influential in decisions that shape their lives.

The quarter-century journey of Partners in Advocacy has been characterised by a deep commitment to support thousands of people who have found themselves without a voice. This includes helping children with additional support needs to get the right education; supporting at children's hearings; encouraging young people and adults with a range of disabilities or other life challenges; and making sure older people have a clear say in their care and support.

Quote from Robert McKay, Chief Executive:

"Looking over the last 25 years, we have grown our service delivery beyond what we dared to imagine. For the size of the charity, we do a lot with modest resources and stay true to our mission: to advocate for and alongside those in need. Our vision will be to continue breaking down barriers and fighting for the rights of the most vulnerable among us. We believe in the power of people's voices to foster change and create a society where everyone is heard and valued."

Our success over the past quarter of a century is due to our extraordinary staff, volunteers, and the people we support who have taken the steps to be listened to and understood. It's been our privilege to empower thousands to navigate through their challenges. A true partnership of equals.