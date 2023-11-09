CS Launches Application On Assessment Of Quality Of Eservices

On the occasion, Chief Secretary emphasized that the e-Services Quality Assessment Application (AQS) represents a substantial advancement in the government's efforts to enhance the quality and effectiveness of e-services offered to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Mehta highlighted that AQS's real-time feedback mechanisms and its ability to provide a comprehensive assessment of all 1075 e-services underscore the government's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality digital services to its constituents. This initiative serves as a testament to the government's dedication to improving the citizen experience and ensuring transparency in governance.

Commissioner Secretary IT, Prerna Puri, informed that the AQS project is an indigenous initiative that empowers users to provide instant feedback through a mobile app dashboard, enabling them to contribute to the ongoing assessment and improvement of e-services. It aims to provide real-time feedback and quality assurance for all 1075 e-services offered by the government of UT of J&K, a significant expansion over the 470 services available through the RAS. Additionally, the mobile app reflects citizens' feedback, offering valuable insights into the quality of e-services. It provides a holistic overview of the performance of various government departments involved in e-governance, added Commissioner/Secretary IT.

This innovative platform, developed by a team led by Taransh Sudan, Mir Suhail Ahmed and others under the supervision of the Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA),was declared as winner of e-services quality assessment software development challenge. During the event, a jingle was also launched to promote disseminating information about the Janbhagedari portal among citizens.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now