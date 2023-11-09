Bridges Of Istanbul Illuminated With Colors Of Azerbaijan's Flag

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, on the initiative
of the Consulate General in Istanbul, the bridges, which are
considered symbols of Istanbul, are illuminated with the colors of
Azerbaijan's State Flag.
During the initiative on November 8 and 9, the colors of the
Azerbaijani flag will be engraved on the "Fatih Sultan Mehmet" and
"July 15 Martyrs" bridges connecting the two continents of
Istanbul, one of the world's largest megacities.
Lighting is carried out with the support of a number of state
institutions of Turkiye.
