               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bridges Of Istanbul Illuminated With Colors Of Azerbaijan's Flag


11/9/2023 3:10:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, on the initiative of the Consulate General in Istanbul, the bridges, which are considered symbols of Istanbul, are illuminated with the colors of Azerbaijan's State Flag.

During the initiative on November 8 and 9, the colors of the Azerbaijani flag will be engraved on the "Fatih Sultan Mehmet" and "July 15 Martyrs" bridges connecting the two continents of Istanbul, one of the world's largest megacities.

Lighting is carried out with the support of a number of state institutions of Turkiye.

MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107398429

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search