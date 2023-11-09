Bridges Of Istanbul Illuminated With Colors Of Azerbaijan's Flag

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, on the initiative of the Consulate General in Istanbul, the bridges, which are considered symbols of Istanbul, are illuminated with the colors of Azerbaijan's State Flag.

During the initiative on November 8 and 9, the colors of the Azerbaijani flag will be engraved on the "Fatih Sultan Mehmet" and "July 15 Martyrs" bridges connecting the two continents of Istanbul, one of the world's largest megacities.

Lighting is carried out with the support of a number of state institutions of Turkiye.