Official: If Armenia Shows Serious Loyalty, Peace Is Possible

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva
The conclusion of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and
Armenia is possible if Armenia demonstrates a serious commitment to
peace and a constructive position in the peace process, Elchin
Amirbayov, representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special
tasks, said this in an interview with the "Adnkronos" news agency
during his business trip to Italy, Azernews reports.
He noted that it is possible to achieve peace and tranquility in
the region if Armenia stops imitating its participation in the
peace process and resumes constructive work on the draft peace
agreement that Azerbaijan submitted to it more than a year ago and
is based on the five main principles of international law.
The representative of the President of Azerbaijan emphasized
that the positive outcome of the negotiations will, unfortunately,
depend on the level of sincerity of the Armenian authorities, which
today adhere to the dual approach: "On the one hand, they are
talking about the desire to complete the work on the peace
agreement, and on the other hand, they have started a diplomatic
war against Azerbaijan."
According to E. Amirbeyov, the Armenian authorities abuse
various international platforms, for example, the UN Security
Council, the European Parliament, and even the European Union
itself. Thus, the official Yerevan diverts the attention of all
interested parties from the main road leading to peace and makes
the process deadlocked. "However, Official Baku does not put
forward any conditions for reaching an agreement," he added.
"However, I think that in order to reach a final agreement,
Armenia should demonstrate that it respects the obligations it has
already undertaken and will fulfill the promises made in the past.
"I think that Armenia should resume negotiations on the draft peace
agreement, but stop trying to achieve its narrow political goals in
parallel directions at the highest level and with the help of its
allies," he said.
The president's representative considered the claims of the
Armenian side about alleged ethnic cleansing and genocide in the
Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to be completely groundless, accused
Yerevan of trivializing these concepts, and emphasized that the
facts in the said region show the exact opposite.
"At the beginning of the 90s of the last century, Armenia
carried out a total ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani
population in all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. As for
the act of genocide, it was carried out by Armenia on February 26,
1992, when the city of Khojaly, inhabited by Azerbaijanis, was
completely razed to the ground. population, including women, the
elderly, and children, were killed. Imagine, 613 Azerbaijanis were
killed there in one night. However, Azerbaijan respects the rights
of all residents of the country, including ethnic Armenians living
in the Karabakh region," the Azerbaijani official said.
He also spoke about the large-scale restoration work carried out
by the Azerbaijani government in the territories liberated from the
30-year Armenian occupation, and that the country's government has
already spent more than 7 billion US dollars.
E. Amirbeyov also spoke in detail about one of the main problems
faced by Azerbaijan during the post-conflict reconstruction - the
unprecedented pollution of the liberated territories with various
types of mines and unexploded military ammunition.
"Armenia has installed about 1.5 million landmines, and the
number of victims on the Azerbaijani side is constantly increasing.
"Today, after the ceasefire, the number of victims of mine
terrorism in Azerbaijan is 337," he said.
