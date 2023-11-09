Yermak, Chile's Adviser Discuss Preparations For Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, discussed preparations for the inaugural Global Peace Summit with the political and foreign affairs adviser of the Chile President's Office, Carlos Figueroa.

Yermak spoke of this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a phone call with Carlos Figueroa, political and foreign affairs adviser of the Office of the President of the Republic of Chile. We discussed further steps in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, including preparations for the inaugural Global Peace Summit," he noted.

"We are actively working with partners," Yermak added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the third meeting of national security advisers and foreign policy advisers on the implementation of the Peace Formula, which took place on October 28-29 in Malta, the preparation for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders was on the agenda.