U.S. Gone Through 96% Of Funds Allocated For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby says the United States has already used up nearly 96 percent of security, economic, and humanitarian aid earlier approved for Ukraine.

That's according to Newsweek, Ukrinform reports.

"Of the total funds that have been provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, which is an excess of $60 billion-and that's not just security assistance; that's economic, financial and humanitarian assistance-we've gone through about 96 percent of what's left," Kirby said during a press conference.

He called on Congress to approve President Joe Biden's request for additional support to Ukraine.

In terms of security assistance to Ukraine, Kirby says over 90 percent has already been used.

The U.S. Department of Defense has approximately $1.1 billion to stockpile ahead of winter, Kirby noted, adding that, figuratively speaking, the runway is getting shorter, and that's why Congress needs to approve the additional request.

At the same time, the coordinator emphasized that it is necessary to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine so that its Defense Forces can make the most of the time before the weather starts to deteriorate, making it more difficult for them to make battlefield progress.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, key leaders of the U.S. administration appealed to Congress to ensure the allocation of $11.8 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine within the framework of the presidential request, which is under consideration.