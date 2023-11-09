Azerbaijani Defense Minister Congratulates Personnel Of Azerbaijani Army On Victory Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Azerbaijani
Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov congratulated
personnel of Azerbaijani Army on November 8 – Victory Day, Trend reports.
“Dear officers, warrant officers, midshipmen, cadets, sergeants,
soldiers, sailors and civil servants! I cordially congratulate you
on November 8 - Victory Day, the most glorious page in our military
history, and wish each of you success in sacred and honorable
service for the sake of further enhancing the defense capability of
Azerbaijan," Hasanov said in the congratulatory address.
"The creation of a single command in the Azerbaijani Army, which
is the guarantor of the protection and security of the sovereignty,
independence, territorial integrity of the country, the formation
of our army as a regular army and the promotion of military
development as a priority is the result of decisive steps taken in
this direction by national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev," the
minister noted.
"Thanks to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, who
successfully continued the political course of the great leader in
the field of army construction, our army today is ranking with the
strongest armies in the world, which makes each of us happy and
proud," he pointed out. "The result of the high attention and care
of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is that the country's defense
capability is increasing every day, and the unity of the people,
state and army becomes monolithic."
"The great achievements in improving the defense capability of
our republic, as well as large-scale reforms carried out in the
army, exercises carried out, successful large-scale
counter-offensive operations against Armenian armed forces'
provocations further strengthened the army personnel's will for
victory, and 2020 entered in the history of the country as the year
of Victory," Hasanov said.
"In the counter-offensive operations against saboteurs of the
Armenian armed forces in the 44-day 2020 second Karabakh war, which
began under the leadership of the victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, the brave Azerbaijani Army liberated our
historical lands from almost 30-year Armenian occupation," the
minister said. "Thanks to the wise and far-sighted policy of the
Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the strength of our army, the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored."
"Large-scale provocations by the Armenian armed forces on the
border on September 12-14, 2022 were stopped by decisive response
measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army. The local anti-terrorist
measures carried out by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on September
19-20 of this year against the Armenian armed forces and Armenian
illegal armed groups in Karabakh have been successfully completed.
The armed formations of separatists, posing a threat to the
territorial integrity and sovereign rights of our republic, were
eliminated by units of our army," he noted.
"In the liberated territories, where our tricolor flag proudly
waves, one of the main symbols of our state independence, the
courageous Azerbaijani Army, further strengthening its positions,
makes a worthy contribution to the 'Great Return' program and
carries out reconstruction and construction work at the highest
level," Hasanov said.
"Once again, I cordially congratulate each of you on November 8
- Victory Day, I wish you good health, long life, family happiness,
success in honorable service to the Motherland - the independent
Azerbaijani state," he concluded.
On November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan
liberated Shusha - a city of great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people - from Armenian occupation.
The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the second
Karabakh war. By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory
Day in the country annually.
