Openai Provides Uzbek Users With Opportunity To Use Chatgpt

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. OpenAI
company has opened a service that provides information on requests
based on artificial intelligence ChatGPT for users from Uzbekistan,
Trend reports.
Previously, to register on this service, Uzbek users had to use
a technology that allows them to provide one or more network
connections over someone else's Virtual Private Network (VPN) using
foreign numbers.
After providing access to the service for the country, users can
now register through the numbers of telecom operators of
Uzbekistan.
OpenAI company is an innovative company engaged in research and
development in the field of artificial intelligence. The company
develops and uses neural networks and other artificial intelligence
methods to solve various tasks, including data analysis, text
generation, voice, images, etc.
ChatGPT is a chatbot with artificial intelligence developed by
OpenAI company and capable of working in an interactive mode,
supporting queries in natural languages. The system is able to
answer questions, generate texts in different languages related to
different subject areas.
