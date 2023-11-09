Railway Project From Uzbekistan To Mazar-I-Sharif To Contribute To Peace In Afghanistan - ECO Sec Gen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. The railway
project from Uzbekistan to Mazar-i-Sharif will contribute to
establishment of peace in Afghanistan, Secretary General of the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri told
reporters in Tashkent, Trend reports.
He made the remark amid the ongoing 16th summit of the Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO), which Tashkent is holding on
November 8-9.
"The Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project is a corridor
that passes through the territory of the member countries of the
organization. These issues are on the agenda for discussion of the
organization in the field of transport and communications, and of
course we will make efforts to implement these projects. This
project, in particular the railway project from Uzbekistan to
Mazar-i-Sharif, will not only contribute to the development of
communication and trade and transport relations, but will also
contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the
neighboring country of Afghanistan, which is a member country, but
due to existing conditions, cannot currently have full
participation in the affairs of our organization," he said.
As he noted, other international issues of mutual interest were
discussed with the Uzbek side.
"We agreed that the summit will be successful. All heads of
state and government will take part in the summit, this is a very
good indicator and this is an indicator of the high recognition by
member countries of the role and place of the Republic of
Uzbekistan in the affairs of our organization," Noziri noted.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional
intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and
Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and
investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural
ties among members.
Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in
Ashgabat in November 2021.
