Uzbekistan Urges ECO Members To Assist Transport Corridors Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has urged the members of the Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) to assist the development of the
Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye transport corridor, Trend reports.
He has made the remark during his speech at the opening of the
16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held today in
Tashkent.
Speaking of strengthening transport and communication links,
President Mirziyoyev emphasized that most ECO member states lack
direct access to the sea.
"Simultaneously, it's crucial to fully utilize the potential of
transcontinental transport corridors connecting us to key markets
in the Asia-Pacific region, South Asia, the Middle East, and
Europe, passing through our territories. In the future, launching
multimodal China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan road and the Trans-Afghan
corridor will be in the interest of all member states," he
said.
Mirziyoyev urge ECO members to join the document on the
development of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye corridor,
adopted at the ministerial meeting on November 2 in Tashkent, and
optimize mutual tariffs and fees.
The President also suggested to establish a digital transport
and customs office organization in Tashkent to widely implement and
efficiently coordinate modern systems, such as digitizing freight
documents.
