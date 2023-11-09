United States Of America: Under Secretary Zeya’S Travel To France, Egypt, And Spain

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Paris, France; Cairo, Egypt; and Madrid, Spain from November 8-17, 2023. While in Paris on November 9, she will represent the United States at a French government-hosted international humanitarian conference to review the humanitarian response in Gaza and rally greater international support to meet urgent needs.

During her visit to Cairo, Under Secretary Zeya will be joined by Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues David Satterfield and Assistant to the Administrator of USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance Sarah Charles. While in Cairo, this delegation will underscore U.S. appreciation for Egypt's leadership supporting the movement of lifesaving humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing. Also, they will meet with Egyptian officials, United Nations agencies representatives, and other humanitarian actors to discuss ongoing partnership in facilitating rapid and sustained assistance flow into Gaza.

Lastly, Under Secretary Zeya will attend the Spanish government-hosted European Migration Network (EMN) National Conference in Madrid, where she will speak on a panel focused on complementary labor pathways for people in need of international protection. Additionally, she will meet with officials from the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Agency for International Cooperation and Development.

