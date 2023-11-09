Israeli finance ministry unveils increasing budget deficit after conflict with Hamas

(MENAFN) The Israeli Ministry of Finance made a significant announcement on Wednesday, disclosing that the country's budget deficit had surged to 22.9 billion shekels, equivalent to USD6 billion, for the month of October. The primary contributor to this increase was the financial burden imposed by the ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



The Ministry specified that this budget deficit represented 2.6 percent of the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) over the twelve months leading up to October. This marked a considerable uptick from the 1.5 percent deficit recorded in September.



Revenues for the month of October witnessed a notable decline, plummeting by 15.2 percent. This decline was primarily attributed to delays in tax payments and a decrease in Social Security income, primarily caused by the conflict that commenced on October 7th.



Akdiyogav Gardos, the head of the Budget Department within the Israeli Ministry of Finance, emphasized the substantial financial toll that the war with Gaza has taken on Israel. The losses incurred since the conflict's outset have exceeded a staggering USD7.5 billion.



Estimates provided by the Israeli Ministry of Finance have painted a dire picture of the damage inflicted on the country's budget due to the war, projecting an approximate total of 30 billion shekels, equivalent to USD7.5 billion, within a mere three-week timeframe.

MENAFN09112023000045015682ID1107398384