(MENAFN) The Russian Ministry of Finance has reported that the country's budget deficit continued to decrease in October, with several factors contributing to this positive trend. The key drivers behind this reduction include the upswing in oil prices, the depreciation of the local currency, the ruble, and the quarterly tax payments. Additionally, economic data has indicated a noteworthy recovery in the exports of petroleum products, primarily driven by increased fuel exports.



For the first ten months of this year, the budget deficit reached 1.24 trillion rubles, equivalent to approximately $13.45 billion, or 0.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as of the end of October. This represents a notable improvement from the previous month, where the deficit was at 1.7 trillion rubles, or 1% of the GDP. This positive fiscal development can be attributed to the substantial 27.5% increase in oil and gas revenues observed in October compared to the same month last year, despite a 26.3% decline in these revenues during the first ten months of this year compared to the same period last year.



Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has often emphasized the resilience of the country's economy in the face of Western sanctions, including those that impacted Russian oil prices. However, the significant rise in government spending, primarily driven by the conflict in Ukraine, compelled the government to implement cost-cutting measures in various budget areas, including healthcare and education. Defense spending is projected to make up nearly a third of the total budget expenditures in 2024, as per draft financial plans published in September.



In parallel, economic data has shed light on the early stages of recovery in Russian petroleum product exports, particularly fueled by the increase in fuel exports. This follows a previous decline in such exports due to restrictions imposed on diesel exports and seasonal maintenance operations at refineries.



These economic dynamics reflect the delicate balance between Russia's financial resilience and the challenges posed by external pressures and internal budget allocation decisions.

