Gold prices drop to 3-week lows

(MENAFN) Gold prices witnessed a dip today, hovering near their lowest levels in three weeks. This decline comes as the demand for safe-haven assets, often triggered by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, waned. Investors are now eagerly awaiting statements from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, the United States' central bank, as they seek further evidence regarding interest rate policies.



As of 0337 GMT, spot gold transactions showed a 0.1 percent decrease, with the precious metal trading at USD1,948.39 per ounce. This drop follows gold's recent decline, reaching its lowest levels since October 19th on the previous day. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures saw a 0.2 percent decrease, trading at USD1,953.50.



Throughout the week, numerous Federal Reserve officials have adopted a balanced stance regarding the central bank's upcoming decisions. They have indicated their focus on economic data and the repercussions of the rising long-term bond yields. Notably, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from commenting on monetary policy or economic projections during a conference on Wednesday, with another speech scheduled for the same day.



It's important to note that low interest rates tend to enhance the appeal of gold as an asset, as the precious metal doesn't yield interest or dividends. Notably, gold prices surged beyond the key threshold of USD2,000 per ounce just last week due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, which increased the demand for safe-haven assets.



In the realm of other precious metals, silver experienced a 0.5 percent drop in spot transactions, trading at USD22.41 per ounce, while platinum displayed a 0.4 percent increase, reaching USD869.70 per ounce. These fluctuations in precious metal prices reflect the intricate interplay between global events, investor sentiment, and economic indicators in today's financial landscape.

MENAFN09112023000045015682ID1107398304