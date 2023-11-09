EU agrees to real-time euro payments

(MENAFN) An agreement has been struck between the European Union's capitals and the European Parliament in Brussels, paving the way for banking customers in the EU to initiate real-time euro payments at any hour. This development is expected to usher in a host of benefits for both consumers and businesses. According to Dutch MP Michel Hoogeveen, who spearheaded the negotiations on behalf of the European Parliament, these changes will lead to more streamlined payment options, reduced costs for businesses, and an overall enhancement of the competitiveness of the European payments ecosystem.



The new rules, as outlined in an official statement, are designed not only to provide an improved payment experience but also to diminish reliance on third-country financial institutions and infrastructure. This strategic shift aims to bolster the autonomy and resilience of the European financial sector. The cornerstone of these regulations is the introduction of instantaneous payments, a stark departure from traditional bank credit transfers. With this new system, funds can be transferred within a mere 10 seconds, offering a level of speed and efficiency that vastly outpaces the conventional method.



In stark contrast, the conventional credit transfers currently in use are subject to the limitations of business hours and may take an entire business day, and sometimes even up to three days, to reach the intended recipient. The introduction of real-time euro payments promises to revolutionize the financial landscape in the European Union, making transactions quicker and more convenient for all stakeholders involved.



Additionally, the European Commission has estimated that these rapid financial transformations could result in an economic boost ranging from 1.34 billion euros to 1.84 billion euros annually, underscoring the significant economic potential of this move. Ultimately, this agreement reflects the EU's commitment to staying at the forefront of global financial innovation and facilitating seamless transactions for its citizens and businesses.

