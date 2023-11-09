Presidents Of Uzbekistan, Iran Discuss Expanding Practical Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. A meeting
between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of
Iran Ebrahim Raisi took place on November 9 in Tashkent, Trend reports.
Raisi is on a visit to Uzbekistan to participate in the Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.
During the meeting, issues of further strengthening
Uzbek-Iranian relations, expanding practical interaction in the
field of trade, investment, innovation and transport were
discussed.
The parties noted with satisfaction the ongoing active mutual
contacts. The dynamics of growth in the volume of bilateral trade
turnover continues. Cooperation projects are jointly implemented in
various sectors of the economy.
The parties paid special attention to the issues of full-scale
implementation of previously reached agreements at the highest
level.
Opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in
the field of industrial cooperation and localization, the
agricultural sector, and logistics were noted.
The parties also considered issues on the regional agenda,
including in the context of the current situation in
Afghanistan.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional
intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and
Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and
investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural
ties among members.
Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in
Ashgabat in November 2021.
