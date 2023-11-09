               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Meets President Shavkat Mirziyoyev In Tashkent (PHOTO)


11/9/2023 2:12:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107398252

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search