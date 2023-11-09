Turkmenistan And Uzbekistan Discuss Strategic Partnership Prospects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. Turkmenistan
and Uzbekistan discussed prospects for expanding strategic
partnership, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed between President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov, who arrived in Tashkent city to participate in the
16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.
During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of the
bilateral agenda in the context of the implementation of agreements
at the highest level, and also noted with satisfaction the
consistent development and strengthening of the Uzbek-Turkmen
multifaceted cooperation and in-depth strategic partnership.
Furthermore, the heads of both states stressed the expansion of
practical cooperation in the field of trade, industry, energy,
water management, transport and other priority areas, while adding
that at the moment cooperation is actively carried out in the
interregional, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed regional agenda
and issues of cooperation within multilateral structures.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional
intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and
Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and
investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural
ties among members.
Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in
Ashgabat in November 2021.
