Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Talk About Increasing Trade Volume

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. President of
the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has received Prime
Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.
Smailov is on a visit to Uzbekistan to participate in the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.
At the beginning of the meeting, he conveyed to the leader of
Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President
of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, Mirziyoyev noted with satisfaction the progressive
development of Uzbek-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and
alliance.
The parties paid special attention to the full-scale
implementation of agreements at the highest level, including
increasing trade turnover and promoting projects in the field of
industrial cooperation and logistics.
In this context, the importance of continuing the effective work
of the joint Intergovernmental Commission was noted.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional
intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and
Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and
investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural
ties among members.
Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in
Ashgabat in November 2021.
MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107398249
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.