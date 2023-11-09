Co-Op Between Türkiye, Azerbaijan In Karabakh Inspiring To Entire Turkic World - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The cooperation
between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in Karabakh has become an
inspiration for the entire Turkic world, said Turkish political
expert Cahit Tuz, Trend reports.
"Karabakh issue was a problem for not only Azerbaijan, but also
the entire Turkic world. Armenia invaded Azerbaijani lands, with
the support of some countries, committed the Khojaly massacre and
other mass killings," he said. "In 2020, Azerbaijan, through wise
policies, liberated its lands from occupation. The strength of the
Azerbaijani state is not only in its military, but also in its
political power in the region. The result of this was that in a
very short time, Azerbaijan was able to liberate its lands from the
Armenian occupation."
The expert stressed that Türkiye has consistently stood by
Azerbaijan in its fair struggle.
"Collaboration of Turkic states holds significant importance in
many aspects. Turkic states have showed their capabilities when
united. Moreover, their unity signifies a refusal to acknowledge
any external force interferrence," he emphasized. "In fact, the
meetings held on the occasion of the third anniversary of the
liberation of Karabakh from occupation are very important for
cooperation of all Turkic countries under a common framework. As is
known, on November 3, a summit of the Turkic States Organization
took place in Kazakhstan. This signifies that the Turkic world is
gradually uniting."
He noted that cooperation between the Turkic states will further
develop on a wider scale.
"The motto 'One nation - two states' now manifests in all areas
between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. In the future, extensive
cooperation will not only take place between our countries, but
among all Turkic states," Tuz added.
