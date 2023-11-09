Co-Op Between Türkiye, Azerbaijan In Karabakh Inspiring To Entire Turkic World - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in Karabakh has become an inspiration for the entire Turkic world, said Turkish political expert Cahit Tuz, Trend reports.

"Karabakh issue was a problem for not only Azerbaijan, but also the entire Turkic world. Armenia invaded Azerbaijani lands, with the support of some countries, committed the Khojaly massacre and other mass killings," he said. "In 2020, Azerbaijan, through wise policies, liberated its lands from occupation. The strength of the Azerbaijani state is not only in its military, but also in its political power in the region. The result of this was that in a very short time, Azerbaijan was able to liberate its lands from the Armenian occupation."

The expert stressed that Türkiye has consistently stood by Azerbaijan in its fair struggle.

"Collaboration of Turkic states holds significant importance in many aspects. Turkic states have showed their capabilities when united. Moreover, their unity signifies a refusal to acknowledge any external force interferrence," he emphasized. "In fact, the meetings held on the occasion of the third anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh from occupation are very important for cooperation of all Turkic countries under a common framework. As is known, on November 3, a summit of the Turkic States Organization took place in Kazakhstan. This signifies that the Turkic world is gradually uniting."

He noted that cooperation between the Turkic states will further develop on a wider scale.

"The motto 'One nation - two states' now manifests in all areas between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. In the future, extensive cooperation will not only take place between our countries, but among all Turkic states," Tuz added.

