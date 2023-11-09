Ukrainian Forces Kill 1,080 Russian Invaders Over Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 308,720 Russian invaders in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and November 9, 2023, including 1,080 over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

War update: Ukrainian aircraft launch 15 strikes on enemy positions over past day

The enemy also lost 5,316 tanks (including 15 tanks over the past day), 10,014 armored fighting vehicles (+18), 7,475 artillery systems (+36), 875 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 577 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+5), 322 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,593 unmanned aerial vehicles (+26), 9,853 vehicles and fuel trucks (+39), 1,547 cruise missiles (+1), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, and 1,059 pieces of special equipment (+5).