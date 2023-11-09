Two Wounded In 85 Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 85 shelling attacks on the Kherson region on November 8, wounding two people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 85 shelling attacks, firing 529 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft," he said.

Prokudin clarified that the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements; a cell tower and a "point of invincibility" in the Beryslav district.

According to him, two people were injured due to Russian aggression.