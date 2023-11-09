Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept Russian Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile was shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"At night, defenders from the Air Command East destroyed the aggressor's missile in the region. They shot it down over the Dnipro district," he said. Read also:
Lysak added that the shelling of the Nikopol district did not stop. The occupiers hit the Marhanets community with heavy artillery. No casualties were reported.
