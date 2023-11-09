U.S. Appoint New Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Mark W. Libby to be
the next U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
He worked at the National War College in Washington, D.C.
Previously, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé
d'Affaires ad interim at the United States Mission to the European
Union in Brussels, Belgium. Libby served in several areas overseas,
including Warsaw, Nassau, Nicosia, and Baghdad.
