U.S. Appoint New Ambassador To Azerbaijan


11/9/2023 2:12:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Mark W. Libby to be the next U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

He worked at the National War College in Washington, D.C. Previously, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the United States Mission to the European Union in Brussels, Belgium. Libby served in several areas overseas, including Warsaw, Nassau, Nicosia, and Baghdad.

