Azerbaijani State Security Service Opens Its District Department In Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the administrative building of the Lachin District branch of the Azerbaijani State Security Service took place on November 8 - Victory Day, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district of the Eastern Zangazur economic region Masim Mammadov, senior officials of the service, and the heads of law enforcement agencies in the district.

The event participants examined a photo display in the building's foyer, showcasing various periods of the political activities of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Then, in the building reconstructed according to modern standards, the participants closely got acquainted with the comprehensive facilities created to enable the effective organization of their service and the continuous expansion of their operational capabilities by the State Security Service personnel.

It was noted that the commissioning of such an administrative building is another demonstration of the attention and care of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev towards security agencies, and the State Security Service personnel expressed their gratitude to the head of state on behalf of the service.

Lachin district was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 second Garabagh war.

By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in the country annually.

Back in December 2020, the administrative office of the regional department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan opened in the liberated city of Shusha.