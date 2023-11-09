Azerbaijani State Security Service Opens Its District Department In Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the administrative building of the
Lachin District branch of the Azerbaijani State Security Service
took place on November 8 - Victory Day, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by the Special Representative of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district of
the Eastern Zangazur economic region Masim Mammadov, senior
officials of the service, and the heads of law enforcement agencies
in the district.
The event participants examined a photo display in the
building's foyer, showcasing various periods of the political
activities of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the President
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Then, in the building reconstructed according to modern
standards, the participants closely got acquainted with the
comprehensive facilities created to enable the effective
organization of their service and the continuous expansion of their
operational capabilities by the State Security Service
personnel.
It was noted that the commissioning of such an administrative
building is another demonstration of the attention and care of the
Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev towards security
agencies, and the State Security Service personnel expressed their
gratitude to the head of state on behalf of the service.
Lachin district was liberated from Armenian occupation following
the 2020 second Garabagh war.
By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in the
country annually.
Back in December 2020, the administrative office of the regional
department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan opened in
the liberated city of Shusha.
